Information and disinformation

The “Disinformation Governance Board” formed in the Department of Homeland Security is just what we need – a truth squad to be directed by Nina Jankowicz, who claimed Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian hoax but Christopher Steele’s dossier was authentic. Marvelous credentials!

Confirmation of Hunter Biden’s laptop being turned over to the FBI is a given, but the agent in charge of cybersecurity says it can’t be found. Conversely, verification of Steele’s dossier was fiction includes his own admission. President Biden still maintains he was unaware of Hunter Biden’s business ventures while he was vice president or since.

When the Secretary of DHS, Alejandro Mayorkas, announced the creation of this board, he said problems at the Mexican border were “inherited,” but his department has everything under control. This new entity at the DHS should more appropriately be named Democratic Policies Board.

Mayorkas made no mention of what constitutes disinformation, but the “Big Guy,” his boss, has said they prefer truth over facts. With this in mind, the board’s self-indulgence assures they will have a field day every day, as truth for them is only what they want it go be.

William H. Bell

Dothan