 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Information and disinformation

  • 0

The “Disinformation Governance Board” formed in the Department of Homeland Security is just what we need – a truth squad to be directed by Nina Jankowicz, who claimed Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian hoax but Christopher Steele’s dossier was authentic. Marvelous credentials!

Confirmation of Hunter Biden’s laptop being turned over to the FBI is a given, but the agent in charge of cybersecurity says it can’t be found. Conversely, verification of Steele’s dossier was fiction includes his own admission. President Biden still maintains he was unaware of Hunter Biden’s business ventures while he was vice president or since.

When the Secretary of DHS, Alejandro Mayorkas, announced the creation of this board, he said problems at the Mexican border were “inherited,” but his department has everything under control. This new entity at the DHS should more appropriately be named Democratic Policies Board.

Mayorkas made no mention of what constitutes disinformation, but the “Big Guy,” his boss, has said they prefer truth over facts. With this in mind, the board’s self-indulgence assures they will have a field day every day, as truth for them is only what they want it go be.

People are also reading…

William H. Bell

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Now we need missionaries

Now we need missionaries

Every day, we see images on TV of the destruction in Ukraine and the flood of refugees trying to flee to safety. We read in the (Texas) Baptis…

Supports Mo Brooks

Supports Mo Brooks

When Donald Trump pulled his endorsement from U.S. Senate candidate Mo Brooks, I had several people ask me if I would still support Brooks for…

A celebrated paper carrier

A celebrated paper carrier

Today I received news I have dreaded for several years. Every day for the last 35 years, with very few exceptions, my beloved Dothan Eagle “pa…

Grateful for a free press

Grateful for a free press

Though I resent your staff printing letters from writers who are in need of fact checking, I appreciate your efforts to present all points of …

Lincoln: It was taxes, not slavery

Lincoln: It was taxes, not slavery

April is Confederate History Month as proclaimed by the governor and Alabama Board of Education. Monday, April 25, is Confederate Memorial Day…

Students should pay their debts

Students should pay their debts

In response to your April 6, 2022, editorial "Debt Burden," I believe this is an issue that should give consideration to taxpayers as they sho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert