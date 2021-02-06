The GOP’s pompous bleatings cascade with metronomic monotony. For example, the GOP alone embraces the rule of law, the GOP alone advocates for the unborn, and U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville replied to my letter by saying he believes trying ex-President Donald Trump is wasteful, a dangerous precedent, plus there’s no chance he gets convicted. My, my — what an inglorious incongruity.

The GOP’s moral estrangement is compounded by its complicity — therefore, it’s created a drama wherein its members must go on record in what the AP headline characterizes as a difficult vote. Furthermore, the AP story insists that rebuking or defending Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene plops an agonizing political dilemma into the GOP’s lap. Huh. Greene appropriated the old Michael Jordan Wheaties commercial, kids are exhorted to be like Mike. By contrast, Greene copycats Trump’s malignancy, mendacities, and conspiracy mongering.