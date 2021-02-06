The GOP’s pompous bleatings cascade with metronomic monotony. For example, the GOP alone embraces the rule of law, the GOP alone advocates for the unborn, and U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville replied to my letter by saying he believes trying ex-President Donald Trump is wasteful, a dangerous precedent, plus there’s no chance he gets convicted. My, my — what an inglorious incongruity.
The GOP’s moral estrangement is compounded by its complicity — therefore, it’s created a drama wherein its members must go on record in what the AP headline characterizes as a difficult vote. Furthermore, the AP story insists that rebuking or defending Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene plops an agonizing political dilemma into the GOP’s lap. Huh. Greene appropriated the old Michael Jordan Wheaties commercial, kids are exhorted to be like Mike. By contrast, Greene copycats Trump’s malignancy, mendacities, and conspiracy mongering.
The vote proves a dilemma for a unique species of individuals who’ve undergone two radical surgeries — a spinectomy, and getting their conscience charred. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Greene’s loony lies a cancer for the party. Really. Trump galvanized and grabbed the GOP by propagating the birther lie, which was vicious, vile, and virulent, designed to delegitimize President Barack Obama’s presidency. McConnell gorged on it like hot, buttered popcorn. Why? It manifested former President Obama’s thumbnail sketch of McConnell: shrewdness and shamelessness, employed in the single-minded and dispassionate pursuit of power.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the Democrats are employing a partisan power grab. Perhaps, but Greene propagates lies that are easily refuted, thus she’s compromised her credibility, and should be ousted from her committee assignments.
Whatever happened to the maxim “To whom much is given, much is required?”
Marc D. Greenwood
Camp Hill