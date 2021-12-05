Is it better to stop a fire from being started?

In response to the lady who knows so much about Kyle Rittenhouse that she knows about his intellect, his moral mindset, and how his parents brought him up in this world, and who asked the question “can you put out a fire with a barrage of bullets?” -- I would like to answer that question for her.
Of course not. But you sure as heck can stop a fire from being started with a single bullet. And what’s better? To stop a fire from being started or having to fight a fire once it's going?
Jerome Baxley
Headland