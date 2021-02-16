 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Is it morally possible?’
0 comments

‘Is it morally possible?’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am searching for the "better angels" among the cult-like followers of Donald Trump who, it appears, are willing to commit treason and sell their souls for the man.

I am searching for the "better angels" among the followers of Marjorie Taylor Greene who has mocked the murder of 17 students and faculty at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Many who carry the Trump flag and wear the red MAGA hat claim to be Christian. Is it morally possible to worship Trump and Christ?

Linda Westphal

Newton

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thankful for voter ID
Letters

Thankful for voter ID

I keep reading your Associated Press articles about our national election and no voter fraud. The articles keep claiming that President Trump …

'Folks, wake up'
Letters

'Folks, wake up'

The attempted coup to overthrow the government on Jan. 6was an inside job orchestrated by President Donald Trump, who had been telling lies to…

'Stupidity' defense
Letters

'Stupidity' defense

Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots, has the moral understanding of a three-year-old, if even …

‘History will judge you’
Letters

‘History will judge you’

Lest we forget why the rioters stormed the Capital on Jan. 6, they were there to prevent the electors’ votes to be tallied. They wanted to “pr…

Avoid ‘indoctrination’
Letters

Avoid ‘indoctrination’

In response to Richard McCuistian’s Feb. 3 letter, "We need to vote," concerning Biden's terminating the 1776 Commission after taking office a…

Enjoyed Chancey column
Letters

Enjoyed Chancey column

Thank you, Matt Chancey, for your delightful and remarkable story, The Bridge Club, that appeared in the Feb. 2 Dothan Eagle. It lifted our sp…

‘C’mon, man!’
Letters

‘C’mon, man!’

President Joe Biden has appointed Nicholas McQuaid to run the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Shortly before this, McQuai…

Inglorious incongruity
Letters

Inglorious incongruity

The GOP’s pompous bleatings cascade with metronomic monotony. For example, the GOP alone embraces the rule of law, the GOP alone advocates for…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert