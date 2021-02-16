I am searching for the "better angels" among the cult-like followers of Donald Trump who, it appears, are willing to commit treason and sell their souls for the man.

I am searching for the "better angels" among the followers of Marjorie Taylor Greene who has mocked the murder of 17 students and faculty at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Many who carry the Trump flag and wear the red MAGA hat claim to be Christian. Is it morally possible to worship Trump and Christ?

Linda Westphal

Newton