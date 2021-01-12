 Skip to main content
is the air unsafe where I shop?
is the air unsafe where I shop?

It is becoming more and more disconcerting that any place of business (Publix, Dollar General, Walmart) in any location that one enters to purchase goods, is demanding that every person who enters MUST don a mask. Some are speaking loud and clear that a mask must be worn to shop there.

Does that mean that the air is unsafe? Should one be concerned for the safety of the mask he or she would wear? Would any nose/mouth covering suffice for whatever is in the air? Should one be concerned about scientific evidence that the particular mask would protect them from whatever is in the air? Is there any scientific evidence for donning a mask when out in public?

Yes, Gov. Kay Ivey has mandated masks be worn, but what exactly is Gov. Ivey protecting us from again? Sorry, guys, but if your air is harmful, then maybe one needs to just stay away from your place of business to stay healthy. Or is something else altogether going on?

Can we please get back to common sense? What’s that, one may ask? Well it’s using the brain that God has blessed us with to make sound decisions regarding health and all matters concerning life, for ourselves and others.

Before all the craziness of the pandemic, we never donned a mask when a family member caught the flu and/or if friends got sick they just stayed away and sought out medical advice or over-the-counter remedies to get better, and we sanitized our homes and kept our kisses at bay until our significant other was all better. No mask required. I doubt they would have kept anyone else from catching the germs anyway.

Please, can we get back to common sense?

Von Pickett

Daleville

