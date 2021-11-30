 Skip to main content
Is the Wiregrass left out?
Is the Wiregrass left out?

The $1.2 infrastructure bill signed recently will be years in spending.

There is $110 billion for roads and bridges yet I haven't seen any movement by our political leaders in Southeast Alabama, Northwest Florida, or Southwest Georgia for creating a commission to promote the extension of I-185 from Columbus, Georgia, to the Panama City Beach/Destin area.

From the Atlanta area to the Gulf Coast, there are two Alabama, three Florida, and seven Georgia representatives, six senators, three governors, dozens of state legislative leaders, and well over 100 county/city officials, which represents a lot of political clout if it is organized.

It seems everyone gets hung up on the "route" and stupid ideas like the "I-10 connector." The Wiregrass area needs to be connected to the Atlanta metro area as it is the business center of the south with over six million people. I'm positive that those same six million people would appreciate an interstate to the Gulf Coast.

So where is the leadership? There are hundreds of other areas in the country that are filing their requests.

Luke Douglas

Headland

