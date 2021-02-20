 Skip to main content
‘It ain’t over ‘til it’s over’
‘It ain’t over ‘til it’s over’

Following former Dothan School Superintendent Phyllis Edwards’ Sept. 8 letter of resignation, she was asked by two members of the school board if it was something she really wanted to do. Her response was obviously affirmative, as the school board accepted her resignation forthwith. Her final pay included compensation for all unused leave. It seemed that her affiliation with city schools was over. Not so.

Your editorial of Feb. 14 affirms that Edwards’ intent to quit her job was clearly stated, yet her attorney claims she was a victim of wrongful termination. But you also stated her legal maneuvers may have some merit, and it looks like she may have outsmarted the school board. That remains to be seen.

For the acceptance of Edwards’ resignation to somehow be convoluted into a wrongful termination would be a monstrous stretch of semantics even in a court of law, which is where this dispute is likely headed. This is probable because our school board will refuse to be intimidated into appeasing her with more than a half-million dollars for no services rendered.

As Yogi Berra said: “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” One thing, however, is already certain: Edwards’ departure appears to be good riddance.

William H. Bell

Dothan

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
