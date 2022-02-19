 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘It’ll take more than money’
0 Comments

‘It’ll take more than money’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Your Feb. 8 editorial, “Abandoning public schools,” appears to miss one obvious point in the discussion, and before the chorus of boos drowns out my voice, let me state unequivocally that I am positive there are a great number of public-school teachers who are dedicated to passing on the accumulated knowledge of society to our children. I have only admiration and good will toward them.

To the task at hand: “The looming question: why not improve ‘failing’ public schools rather than paying students to go elsewhere?” The question itself is the answer.

Public schools have been failing for the past 3-4 decades amid countless efforts to correct the situation. Need proof? Colleges in this country spend an inordinate amount of resources, human and financial, to remediate students’ inability to speak, to read, to write, to solve basic math questions, and most damning of all, to know HOW to think logically in order to arrive at a well-thought-out conclusion. Our public schools have done a fine job in teaching them WHAT to think but not HOW to think.

Your point that “parents already have that control” contains an element of truth. Parents should be intimately involved in what is happening, or not, in the schools, and should be more involved in how their children are faring. Are they learning enough to navigate an adult world? Are they functionally illiterate upon graduation from high school? What will become of them, if they are unable to complete an employment application?

The thrust of your editorial is that we should try more of the same that has been used over the years—throw more money at it. Never mind that none of it has stemmed the downward spiral of the quality of public education; in most human endeavors, activities are valued, graded, by outcomes, not by inputs. By this metric, public education has failed and needs something, perhaps competition, to spur it to improve its results.

To be sure, it would be hard to further erode the quality of education, which some schools offer, as the number of graduates unable to read above 5th or 6th grade level proves.

Can public education be rehabilitated? I hope so, but it will take more than money to accomplish. Einstein is credited with defining insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

James Adie

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why all the fuss?
Letters

Why all the fuss?

  • Updated

With the exception of the Dothan Eagle editorial board, a disgruntled county commissioner, and a couple of local politicians maybe looking to …

Out of touch with reality
Letters

Out of touch with reality

  • Updated

There are three things going on in our state government right now that make me wonder how far out of reason some of our legislators have become.

Smooth sailing ahead
Letters

Smooth sailing ahead

  • Updated

Consultants with access to President Joe Biden are bombarding him with the name of a woman they would like to see on the U.S. Supreme Court. A…

Enlightened by letter writer
Letters

Enlightened by letter writer

  • Updated

In response to his Jan. 27 letter to the editor, “Lying in Politics,” I want to thank Carl Hess for the level of enlightenment he is clearly t…

Angels among us
Letters

Angels among us

  • Updated

I have had the pleasure of visiting Dothan many times; it is the beautiful hometown of my best friend, who over the years has mentioned many m…

Follow the money
Letters

Follow the money

As with all things political, follow the money. Why is Constitutional Carry such a big issue for sheriff's departments in Alabama? Because it'…

Entitled to speedy trial
Letters

Entitled to speedy trial

  • Updated

Sable Riley's Jan. 14 report on the reason for the continuance granted to the prosecution in Kimberly Sonanstine's upcoming trial was due to "…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert