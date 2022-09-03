It’s a puzzle

I have lived in Dothan just slightly over a year now and I remain absolutely puzzled. I don’t understand the attitude of people about the South and the Midwest. I am a Midwesterner by birth and lived half my life in New Jersey. I worked for a national insurance company and was the first female line manager in my specialty in New York City, so I have known prejudice personally, and I will have to admit my own prejudice toward the South right up to the time I moved here.

My first Southern connection was with South Florida, but that’s not the South. It is New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Canada, especially on the Atlantic coast. The Midwesterners have occupied parts of the Gulf Coast and so that’s not really the South anymore, either. The panhandle remains Southern but that’s not the major population area. But on to my point: Atlanta has for its growth in the last 30-plus years lost its Southern stigma and even the movie industry has conceded that it is a far better choice for living and working than L.A.

So here I am just 45 minutes from Florida (now a favorite destination for graying north-Easterners), four hours from Atlanta, reasonably close to both the Atlantic beach and the Gulf. Our weather is a bit more tolerable than South Florida and our tax situation, housing cost, and real estate taxes are a fraction of Florida’s and our homeowners and auto insurance rates are also a fraction of Florida’s and minor percentages of those in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

So why isn’t the majority of the population who are moving south even considering Alabama and the other “Southern” states even being considered as alternates to the “lower East Coast” aka South Florida?

Right here in Dothan we have two full service hospitals, one international university, several colleges, a medical school, an art museum, botanical garden, public parks that will put most others to shame as they are modern, well-maintained, and fitted out with an eye to comfort, beauty, and style. We have a water park, several community pools (both indoor and outdoor), walking paths , tennis centers, myriad restaurants, a civic center, an Opera House, clubs for all types of interests, antiques, and shopping, Well-maintained streets, low crime rate, low racial animus, no reported anti-Semitism (there is a Jewish population here) . And those are the only the tip of the iceberg (though the iceberg is something you won’t find in Dothan).

But I would have to tell you that the greatest attraction Dothan has are its residents. People open doors, smile. Offer to help if you look lost or can’t find your car or have too many packages. They are kind, soft spoken and they have the ultimate of treasures, the fine Southern Gentleman. If you have not had the opportunity of keeping company or even being in the company of a “Southern Gentleman,” ladies you have missed a true pleasure. He will look out for you, watch your step, speak softly, and with a charm and smile that would warm Scarlett O’Hara’s heart.

Women here are exceptional, too. They are open, and welcoming, respectful, and inclusive. I have not seen that terrible “cliqueness” here, although many women have relationships which have spanned decades, they will include you in their lunch outings, welcome you to club activities and check up on your you are absent from somewhere they anticipated seeing you.

Now, of course the above statements are not true universally, but these are the standards. Yes, sometimes when someone is speaking quickly, the accent can be daunting but please reflect that it is more intriguing than Brooklyn-ese or Bronx accent and Bostonians can be difficult to understand, too, not to mention New Hampshire or New Jersey, so what I am truly saying is that the South is amazing, beautiful, kind and the people, like the temperature, are warm. Admittedly it may take a while to acclimate to “Have a Blessed Day,” but on reflection it is truly a wish that is genuine and what a wonderful thought! Come on down and stay awhile!

Pamela R. Ross

Dothan