In your Sunday, March 26, 2023 edition, Penny Palmer went to great lengths to dispute global warming with her summary of the Global Warming Petition Project, a failed petition started in 1997!

She is correct there were 9,000 signees with PhD. What she failed to disclose was that the vast majority of those with PhD who signed the petition had their degrees in engineering. In fact, only 39 had degrees in climatology, which is the discipline that studies climate change. The credentials, verification process, and authenticity of the signatories have been questioned.

In addition, the list has been criticized for its lack of verification, with pranksters successfully submitting the names of Charles Darwin, a member of the Spice Girls, and characters from Star Wars, and getting them briefly included on the list. Heck some were prank names such as "I. C. Ewe"

I wouldn't be surprised if someone submitted a 'Mickey Mouse' signature.

Finally, in 2001, Scientific American took a sample of 30 who claimed they held a PhD in climate-related science. Only 11 still agreed with the petition. Based on that sample, only 4.4% of those who signed were climate scientists who agreed with the petition. Hardly a confirmation of truth.

Luke Douglas

Smithfield, Kentucky