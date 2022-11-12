‘It’s out of our hands’

In his book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates explains that less than 25% of all CO2 emissions comes from vehicular travel or climate control in buildings. Yet that is where the current administration has focused most of its attention.

To put those percentages in perspective, nearly a third of all CO2 is emitted from manufacturing, particularly of cement, steel, and plastics.

To make steel, carbon must be added, so making one ton of steel produces nearly 2 tons of CO2.

To make cement for concrete, you need calcium from limestone which also contains carbon, so one ton of cement emits one ton of carbon dioxide. And plastics are formed from the carbon that comes from oil and other fossil fuels.

Then there is electricity as it relates to overall energy usage. Electricity accounts for another 27% of CO2.

But here’s another problem, nearly two-thirds of the world’s electricity comes from fossil fuels, i.e., coal, oil, and natural gas. We can get carbon-free electricity from nuclear power, but environmental activists are vehemently opposed to that form of energy.

But none of this makes sense when we consider that CO2 accounts for only 0.117% of greenhouse gas anyway and only a tiny fraction of that 0.117% is man-made. Methane is below CO2, at 0.066%.

But about 96% of greenhouse gas is water vapor. And human activity only produces 0.001% of that planet-warming water vapor. God produces most of it, and He's ultimately in charge of earth's climate, you see. The EPA claims water vapor increases along with Global Warming, and that's more likely to be a good thing rather than a bad thing, because of today's prevailing droughts. So what can we do about water vapor?

Well, more than eight months after the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apa in the South Pacific on Jan. 14 of this year, according to a September article published by space.com, scientists are discovering that that underwater volcano eruption pumped enough water vapor into the atmosphere that it could warm the planet for years to come.

Researchers calculated that Tonga spewed a staggering 50 million tons (45 million metric tons) of water vapor 12 to 19 miles into Earth's atmosphere along with enormous quantities of ash and volcanic gas.

This massive water vapor injection into the atmosphere increased the amount of moisture in the global stratosphere by about 5%, and that vapor increase could trigger a warming cycle lasting for years to come. Is that a bad thing? No. Human population does better with a warmer climate than with an ice age anyway.

In other words, that single volcanic event in the South Pacific (and others like it) will most definitely negate whatever tiny impact human governments might eventually make with their leftist goal of bankrupting the whole planet and returning mankind to the stone age (and that seems to be their endgame) but in the end, we can't change the climate, no matter how hard we try. It's out of our hands anyway.

Richard McCuistian

Enterprise