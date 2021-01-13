 Skip to main content
‘It’s time Trump accepts reality’
'It's time Trump accepts reality'

Today (Jan. 6) I watched with sadness the deplorable display of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol while our representatives were trying to certify the election results of last November. The president incited the passions of the mob by his appearance instead of trying to quiet things down. The fact that a minority few senators should further attempt to disrupt the proceedings rests solely on the shoulders of President Trump, who was defeated in the election of last November. One has to wonder just what goes on in the mind of a person who simply refuses to accept defeat.

It is time that President Trump finally accepts reality and stops trying to assert that the election was “rigged.” We are and will continue to be a democracy. It’s time that President Trump packs his bags and prepares to vacate the White House without further disruption of the workings of our Republic.

William W. Watkins Jr.

Dothan

