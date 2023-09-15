The legacy media and even Fox News have it wrong. The problem isn't Joe Biden's age, Dianne Feinstein's age, Nancy Pelosi's age, Jerry Nadler's age, or Mitch McConnell's age. The real problem is their physical and mental health. They can longer do the job voters elected them to do.

Even before Biden got old and senile, he was still a dunderhead. He made poor grades in school, and he constantly made up stories and plagiarized the speeches of others.

Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Feinstein, and McConnell have been in office for far too long. They have forgotten about the people that put them in office, or never really cared in the first place.

Everybody's favorite mad scientist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, still has all his marbles. But he's still crooked as both my dog's hind legs. He's been in D.C. since many in my generation were kids. He was there at the dawn of the AIDS and HIV crisis. Just as he lied about those two diseases, he also lied about COVID-19. In fact, Chinese scientists used his research when engineering the virus. If Obama did one thing right when he was President of the United States, it was placing a moratorium on gain of function research. But Fauci wormed his way around it, providing the CCP with his research, which they used to try to engineer a biological weapon. He didn't just commit a crime against the United States, but the entire world.

There need to be term limits for congressmen and senators. Bureaucrats should also be limited to how long they can serve within the government. They should also have to take a mental acuity test. If police and military servicemen must be psychologically evaluated, then so do doctors, nurses, scientists, politicians, attorneys, judges, and prosecutors.

Danny Armstrong

Dothan