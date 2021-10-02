'It's time!'

The Wiregrass Electric Co-op is now going to elect board members, and I write this letter to say it is “now time!” None of the present board members are Black, but I would guess that 25 percent of the co-op membership is made up of Black citizens. It is time to redraw the obsolete districts and create them to represent the makeup of the membership.
The U.S. Supreme Court and a Wiregrass Electric Board member both serve for life, it seems.
Change the buddy-buddy system and allow a black person or persons to be on the board. It is past time.
Nathan Mathis
Newton