'It's time!'
The Wiregrass Electric Co-op is now going to elect board members, and I write this letter to say it is “now time!” None of the present board members are Black, but I would guess that 25 percent of the co-op membership is made up of Black citizens. It is time to redraw the obsolete districts and create them to represent the makeup of the membership.

The U.S. Supreme Court and a Wiregrass Electric Board member both serve for life, it seems.

Change the buddy-buddy system and allow a black person or persons to be on the board. It is past time.

Nathan Mathis

Newton

