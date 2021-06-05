Jefferson Davis Holiday in Alabama

Jefferson Davis was the last American president of the voluntary union of “free, sovereign and independent States” guaranteed by the Founding Fathers in bold print three times in the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776; the Articles of Confederation in 1778 (Article II); the Peace Treaty with Britain in 1783 (Article I); and the U.S. Constitution in 1789 (Amendment 10).

Abraham Lincoln became the first American President of a compulsory union of high taxed colonies, as had been under Britain.

Lincoln alone committed treason under Article III, Section III of the U.S. Constitution, when he levied war against the states by invading Florida and South Carolina on April 8, 1861, with 11 warships to collect a 200% tax on imported steel products to subsidize Northern industry.

Inside Alabama's Capitol, President Davis responded on April 29, 1861:

"So utterly have the principles of the Constitution been corrupted that President Lincoln did not hesitate to liken the relations between a State and the United States to those which exist between a county and the State in which it is situated and by which it was created.

"This is the fundamental error that has culminated in President Lincoln’s Declaration of War against these Confederate States.