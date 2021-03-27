Jesus and guns

Yes, Jesus would ban assault weapons because he is knowledgeable about the Ten Commandments and observes the Fifth Commandment: Thou Shalt Not Kill; Thou Shalt Not Murder.

Assault weapons make killing and murdering easier and take out more people, which violates the commandment.

Also, Jesus would close the Charleston loophole which allowed gun murderer Dylann Storm Roof to murder nine people in a church devoted to the teachings of Jesus while they were studying the words of Jesus.

I can't see Jesus advocating the murder of such people.

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan