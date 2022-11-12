 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Jesus was liberal'

A recent headline said, "Dodge, deny, or fib" and talks about the possible (likely) members of Traitor Trump's cult (previously known as the GOP) seeking election in 2024.

I disagree with the headline. A three-year-old "fibs" when caught with his/her hand in the cookie jar. When supposed adults have complete contempt for the truth, it is called "lying." Without lying, the cult of Trump would dry up. Trump himself has told 25,000 lies or misleading statements during the past seven years, plus the Big Lie the 2020 election was "stolen."

What are some of the most common lies being told by this despicable group today? Those claiming to be "pro-life" while supporting the evil NRA, the death penalty, or (as an elected official) ignoring Alabama's hellhole prisons. Those claiming to be patriotic, or anti-crime, while supporting, or ignoring, Trump orchestrating the attack on America plus his theft of classified documents. Those who claim to be supportive of law officers while supporting attacks on the FBI.

Is there one GOP political candidate in Alabama, at the state or national level, who doesn't claim to be a "Christian Conservative?" How can that be, when we consider the current perversion of the word "conservative?" It seems as if all "conservatives" are derisive of "liberals," yet Jesus was/is liberal. He was against "trickle down," believed even the rich should pay taxes, was against bigotry toward poor people. Why would anyone claim to be a follower of someone whose teaching they despise?

Carl Hess

Ozark

