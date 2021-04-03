 Skip to main content
Jesus was not against open carry
Jesus was not against open carry

We are back in the "another law will fix it" news cycle. I always find the "logic" used to justify an additional law stopping a criminal rather interesting.

Some logical thoughts.

If we as a society are going to promote blind acceptance of “be and do whatever makes you feel good,” should we be surprised when someone goes off the rails and does what they want?

Lawful people follow laws; criminals do not.

If a law against murder which carries the death penalty is not a deterrent then how is a "slap on the wrist" compared to a death sentence for a lesser offense of using a gun as opposed to many other weapons that have been used for mass murders going to prevent an unlawful individual from mass murder?

Since we are fixated on eliminating access to the tools used for murder, are we going to do background checks on knives and vehicle ownership because they have been used for mass murders?

No amount of legislation is ever going to predict who is going to commit murder, let alone prevent it.

Finally, Jesus had no problem with open carry of the modern day weapon of that time; he did have a problem with not being able to control the use of that weapon:

“Then Simon Peter drew his sword and struck the servant of the high priest, cutting off his right ear. The servant’s name was Malchus. ‘Put your sword back in its sheath!’ Jesus said to Peter. ‘Shall I not drink the cup the Father has given Me?,” — John 18:10

Norman Horton

Newville

