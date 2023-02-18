This week’s missive from U.S. Rep. Barry Moore in the Ozark paper is headlined "Woke, broke, and an international joke." Isn't that the cutest thing you have seen?

Of course, Moore blames all the problems created by Republicans on President Biden.

While Moore blames Biden for the debt, on the facing page of the same paper, GOP gadfly Steve Flowers, again commends former Sen. Richard Shelby for being the top porker in congress and making Alabama a top welfare state. You might think Moore and Flowers would coordinate their lies so they wouldn't contradict each other.

Eighty years ago, when I was a kid during the World War II era, I thought "woke" meant someone wasn't asleep. More recently, it seems to be used by those who can't spell bigger words, such as "empathy" or "competent." This week, an article in the Dothan Eagle says it means "racial or social justice." Of course, someone such as Moore doesn't believe in those things. It might mean he has respect for the teachings of Jesus.

So far as an "international joke," what do other nations think about Republicans cursing America with the worst so-called president and crime family in history (Traitor Trump)? What do civilized nations think of our stupid and costly death penalty? The blood money and political influence wielded by the evil NRA? Our hellhole prisons? The war on women? The Jan. 6 attack on America by Republican terrorists, supported by Moore and most others in the GOP? What about the promotion of death by Moore and others as they agitate against protective measures for COVID-19?

Has anyone heard Moore or any other Alabama Republicans denounce the attack on America on Jan. 6 or Trump's BIG LIE?

Neither have I.

Carl L. Hess

Ozark