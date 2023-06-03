Abraham Lincoln invaded and overthrew the voluntary union of low-taxed independent states, created by the Founding Fathers in the Articles of Confederation, Article I: “The Name of this Confederacy shall be: ‘The United States of America’.” Lincoln re-established the compulsory union of high-taxed colonies of a centralized federal government, as under Britain.

President Jefferson Davis explained, in his Message To the Confederate States Congress, April 29, 1861:

“So utterly have the principles of the Constitution been corrupted that President Lincoln likened the relations between a State and the United States to those which exist between a county and the State, in which it is situated and by which it was created.

“This is the fundamental error on which rests the policy that has culminated in his Declaration of War against these Confederate States.

“During the War waged against Great Britain by her colonies, a common danger impelled them to the formation of a Confederation (Named: ‘The United States of America’).

“The several States made explicit declaration in Article II: ‘each State retains its Sovereignty, freedom, and independence.’

“The War resulted in the Treaty of Peace with Great Britain, in which the several States were each, by name, recognized to be independent.

“The States endeavored in every possible form to impress in the Constitution its true character - that of a compact between independent States.

“An organization (voluntary Union) created by the States to secure the blessings of liberty and independence against foreign aggression, has been perverted into a machine for their control.

“The creature (federal government) has been exalted above its creators (the States).” (Paragraph 1-2)

Jefferson Davis documented this rise and fall (1776 - 1865) of the original United States of America created by the Founding Fathers, in his famous two-volume Rise and Fall of the Confederate Government.

Roger K. Broxton, president

Confederate Heritage Fund

Andalusia