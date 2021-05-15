Just follow the law

We could lower the number of shootings by peace officers if we kept the law in mind. Alabama citizens owe a duty to obey the lawful orders of law enforcement officers. The Code of Alabama contains some statutes that guide citizens concerning their duties to peace officers:

Section 32-5A-4 — Obedience to police officers and firemen.

No person shall willfully fail or refuse to comply with any lawful order or direction of any police officer or fireman invested by law with authority to direct, control or regulate traffic.

Section 13A-3-28 — Use of force in resisting arrest prohibited.

A person may not use physical force to resist a lawful arrest by a peace officer who is known or reasonably appears to be a peace officer.

Section 13A-10-52 — Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

(a) It shall be unlawful for a person to intentionally flee by any means from anyone the person knows to be a law enforcement officer if the person knows the officer is attempting to arrest the person.