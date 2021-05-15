 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just follow the law
0 comments

Just follow the law

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We could lower the number of shootings by peace officers if we kept the law in mind. Alabama citizens owe a duty to obey the lawful orders of law enforcement officers. The Code of Alabama contains some statutes that guide citizens concerning their duties to peace officers:

Section 32-5A-4 — Obedience to police officers and firemen.

No person shall willfully fail or refuse to comply with any lawful order or direction of any police officer or fireman invested by law with authority to direct, control or regulate traffic.

Section 13A-3-28 — Use of force in resisting arrest prohibited.

A person may not use physical force to resist a lawful arrest by a peace officer who is known or reasonably appears to be a peace officer.

Section 13A-10-52 — Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

(a) It shall be unlawful for a person to intentionally flee by any means from anyone the person knows to be a law enforcement officer if the person knows the officer is attempting to arrest the person.

The United States of America is No. 1 because we are under the rule of law, as secured by the United States Constitution. Modern video camera evidence is holding law enforcement officers to account for their improper arrest procedures and use of force. At the same time, citizens should obey the police, not resist arrest, and on their part lower the number of shootings by law enforcement officers.

John Gleissner

Vestavia Hills

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

End Confederate tax
Letters

End Confederate tax

In response to the Dothan Eagle’s April 13 editorial, "A new use for Confederate pension tax," I have another idea. Just take the tax off so t…

Celebrating Hospital Week
Letters

Celebrating Hospital Week

  • Updated

Good health. We all want it – a life where our bodies remain strong and able, allowing us to do the things we most enjoy. And, there's never b…

Green apocalypse
Letters

Green apocalypse

  • Updated

For decades, the powers-that-be have been claiming the world would come to an end within a few years (they’ve repeatedly predicted catastrophe…

Awash in money
Letters

Awash in money

Joe Biden is at it again, throwing stimulus money around as if it were candy, attempting to buy good will (and perpetual votes) wherever he ca…

GOP’s ‘complete contempt’
Letters

GOP’s ‘complete contempt’

  • Updated

April 19 marks an anniversary of sorts. For the past 20 months (except for hospital stays in Birmingham and Columbus), my wife has been a resi…

Disappointed
Letters

Disappointed

  • Updated

I am voicing my disappointment about the decision of current landlords to not renew the lease of Cherokee Laundromat in Dothan.

On voter ID
Letters

On voter ID

  • Updated

Karen Backman (“Voter suppression,” Letters to the Editor, April 11) is absolutely correct. Voting is a right; many Americans gave their lives…

Geraldo has thin skin
Letters

Geraldo has thin skin

Strongly held differences of opinion are to be expected among Fox News’ threesome of Sean Hannity, Geraldo Rivera, and Dan Bongino. Prior to t…

Stop annoying robocalls
Letters

Stop annoying robocalls

Is there any way to stop the robocalls from Donald Trump? Most of them come between 8 and 9 p.m. They occur every two or three days. It is ver…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert