Kudos on ‘Christmas’

I was very pleased to see the message in last Sunday's Dothan Eagle. Kudos to the editors for not bowing to the will of today's politically correct culture, which has tried unsuccessfully to neutralize this time of the year with "Happy Holidays" or "Season's Greetings," or worse, "Winter Break."

It is both refreshing and wonderful to have people of their caliber to remind us of what Christmas (yes, I said "Christmas") is all about without fear of offending those who seek to mask the truth of the season.

Keep up the good work!

Judith Haynes

Dothan