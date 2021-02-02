Lack of spelling and grammar checks

I am appalled at the errors in the printed work. I read a lot! Whether it is a book, magazine, or newspaper, every day I see numerous errors. This reflects badly on the person writing the book or article in the newspaper or magazine.

There have been many articles in the Dothan Eagle with errors by its own journalists. The Dothan Eagle prints articles from the Associated Press which contain errors. If you are going to put someone else's article in your paper, I would think that you need to check it for errors. If you cannot change the article, then in my opinion, you should not put it in your newspaper.

The one book that I have not found errors is God's Word — the Bible.

I was taught to double-check your papers and make any necessary corrections. People today rely on spell and grammar check programs that do not recognize many errors in the typed word. I have double-checked this letter and tried to catch any errors. It has been a long time since I was in school.

Unfortunately, our society has become lazy.

Gypsy Ethridge

Abbeville