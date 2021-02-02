 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lack of spelling and grammar checks
0 comments

Lack of spelling and grammar checks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am appalled at the errors in the printed work. I read a lot! Whether it is a book, magazine, or newspaper, every day I see numerous errors. This reflects badly on the person writing the book or article in the newspaper or magazine.

There have been many articles in the Dothan Eagle with errors by its own journalists. The Dothan Eagle prints articles from the Associated Press which contain errors. If you are going to put someone else's article in your paper, I would think that you need to check it for errors. If you cannot change the article, then in my opinion, you should not put it in your newspaper.

The one book that I have not found errors is God's Word — the Bible.

I was taught to double-check your papers and make any necessary corrections. People today rely on spell and grammar check programs that do not recognize many errors in the typed word. I have double-checked this letter and tried to catch any errors. It has been a long time since I was in school.

Unfortunately, our society has become lazy.

Gypsy Ethridge

Abbeville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Where's his mask?"
Letters

'Where's his mask?"

Why is Dr Dennis Coe not wearing a mask as he hugs teacher, Gina Burdeshaw, who is correctly wearing a mask in the front page picture in the J…

On misinformation
Letters

On misinformation

In reply to Larry Brown's Jan. 20 letter "Freedom is in the balance," I want to disagree with his assessment. He says those insurrectionists w…

Perkins photo is a fraud
Letters

Perkins photo is a fraud

  • Updated

I take pen in hand to illuminate the fraud being perpetuated on the local populace by the Dothan Eagle. Fake news abounds even here in the Wir…

Mental illness and the homeless
Letters

Mental illness and the homeless

When I saw the recent story of a homeless woman accused of arson, all I could think was, “what a tragedy.” This poor lady is not a criminal; s…

No evidence of ‘antifa’
Letters

No evidence of ‘antifa’

A recent letter to the editor cites "antifa" — anti-fascism — as the force behind the recent seditious insurrection mounted by white supremaci…

There must be accountability
Letters

There must be accountability

On Jan. 6 we were attacked. A violent mob roamed the halls of Congress. They were prepared to take hostages, called for the hanging of the vic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert