Leave the names alone

Can you people find another way to spend our tax money? The names such as Fort Rucker are a part of history. Not all people associate them with slavery or confederacy.

Renaming Fort Rucker will be expensive, for example street signs, buildings, maps, books, company names, and many others.

The current generation will not associate Fort Rucker with anything prejudiced or regretful. I was a veteran stationed at Fort Rucker and elected to retire in this area.

I am proud to have been a small entity at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Please consider the name to remain as it is.

Larry Diefenderfer

Enterprise