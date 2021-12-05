 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leave the names alone
0 Comments

Leave the names alone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Can you people find another way to spend our tax money? The names such as Fort Rucker are a part of history. Not all people associate them with slavery or confederacy.

Renaming Fort Rucker will be expensive, for example street signs, buildings, maps, books, company names, and many others.

The current generation will not associate Fort Rucker with anything prejudiced or regretful. I was a veteran stationed at Fort Rucker and elected to retire in this area.

I am proud to have been a small entity at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Please consider the name to remain as it is.

Larry Diefenderfer

Enterprise

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Protect nursing home residents
Letters

Protect nursing home residents

So far half a million lives in America have been lost due to COVID-19 -- unnecessary deaths that could have been prevented. A third of those d…

Logic has flown the coop
Letters

Logic has flown the coop

Kyle Rittenhouse is an unschooled child whose woefully limited intellectual understanding of morality cannot know what is right and what is wr…

Married vs single mothers
Letters

Married vs single mothers

In January 1968, I was almost half through my second combat tour in Vietnam. My 25-year-old wife was living in a trailer in Ozark with two kid…

Vaccines and the constitution
Letters

Vaccines and the constitution

It’s unfortunate that Americans have little understanding of our Constitution – reporters, citizens, and judges. Reporters say that federal va…

More questions than answers
Letters

More questions than answers

A news item in a recent edition of the Dothan Eagle on Week in Review page is a perfect example of those making decisions in government and go…

Another view of vaccines
Letters

Another view of vaccines

  • Updated

Regarding Sable Riley’s Nov. 14 news article, “Alabama’s top doctors strongly endorsing COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11,” we would like to poi…

Surviving Columbus Day
Letters

Surviving Columbus Day

  • Updated

Surprisingly, we survived another holiday honoring Christopher Columbus. I think Columbus probably wasn’t the first European to discover the A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert