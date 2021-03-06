Lessons from a highway encounter

On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2021, about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Henry County Road 3 and Highway 134, two drivers almost killed me. I was on County Road 3, stopped at the intersection, waiting to turn left onto Highway 134. I looked right (toward the Dothan Airport) and saw nothing. I looked left (toward Headland) and saw nothing. As I started to glance back right and ease onto 134, a vehicle flashed past my windshield. In the split-second for me to think, “Where did you come from?” and then glance back right again, suddenly a second vehicle flew past me, following in the wake of the first.

The sun was not a factor. My Malibu does not have blind spots large enough to hide a car, much less two cars. I did look carefully to my right toward the sod farm and the crest of the slight hill, knowing there is always the possibility of oncoming traffic even in this quiet rural area.

What was their hurry? Were they going to a family emergency? Were they taking someone to receive medical help? Or was it just adolescent ignorance taking advantage of that long, straight (albeit hilly) section of Highway 134?