Lessons from an earlier fuel panic

Let me reflect on the "gasoline shortage" of 1973:

We learned to adjust a bit and make it through....

Like planning our driving day to eliminate duplicating trips, ....

Like eliminating unnecessary trips....

Like car-pooling to work....

Like buying small quantities, like only five gallons at a time, to avoid being the storage tank for oil companies....

Like driving the speed limit, understanding driving 70 in a 55 consumes a lot more fuel and doesn't save the time you think it does...

Like finding out that a speeding ticket costs about the same as four tanks of gas and gets 0 mpg...

Just some random thoughts from a "gas crisis" veteran and survivor!

John Gormley

Dothan