‘Let people live’

For a while now the insane argument from anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers on why they refuse to cover up their faces or refuse to vaccination from the COVID-19 pandemic is for the sake of protecting their “personal freedom.” These are the usual run-of-the-mill yokels you would run into at your local Walmart or supermarket or shopping center who regurgitate talking points from a right-wing rag just to appease their own false sense of entitlement and superiority. Shockingly enough, these same yokels are also elected officials and pundits who thrive off of the fear and ignorance of their constituents or listeners by willingly spreading misinformation of vaccines and masks in order to maintain control over the people. If they happen to read this, let it be known that they are nothing more than shameless bottom feeders whose egos are doing the residents of Alabama and the US a major disservice.

America is still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 plague which has claimed more than half a million lives in the US, as with nearly a billion globally. For state and local officials, albeit representation in Congress and the Senate, to place their bottom line over the lives of its citizens is atrocious and narrow-minded, particularly the lives of children, teens and the elderly. Such misguided hubris is proof that these individuals are unfit to hold an office, let alone govern.