Letters to the Editor

Slack-jawed Amazement

After watching the evil and subhuman behavior on the news and You Tube for the last three months, my slack-jawed amazement is with a Sept. 13 letter to the editor. Twice the writer calls a 17-year-old a murderer. Murder is a legal term. Lyle Rittenhouse hasn’t been determined to be a murderer by a judge and jury; therefore, the allegation is inaccurate. If the writer had bothered to watch the video, he would have seen Rittenhouse running from a man with a pistol. When a shot was fired from somewhere, Rittenhouse turned around and shot the man chasing him in the head. A second video shows Rittenhouse running from several rioters when he falls. One rioter runs up and slams him in the head with a skateboard. Rittenhouse sat up and shot the guy who had assaulted him and then shot a second man chasing him in the arm who was also carrying a pistol. Later, Rittenhouse can be seen trying to turn himself in to the police. He didn’t run from the police like the cowardly cretin recently did in Compton, California, after emptying his pistol into two sheriff deputies. This is clearly self-defense. The writer might need someone to read the 2nd Amendment to him.