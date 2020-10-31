 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Slack-jawed Amazement

After watching the evil and subhuman behavior on the news and You Tube for the last three months, my slack-jawed amazement is with a Sept. 13 letter to the editor. Twice the writer calls a 17-year-old a murderer. Murder is a legal term. Lyle Rittenhouse hasn’t been determined to be a murderer by a judge and jury; therefore, the allegation is inaccurate. If the writer had bothered to watch the video, he would have seen Rittenhouse running from a man with a pistol. When a shot was fired from somewhere, Rittenhouse turned around and shot the man chasing him in the head. A second video shows Rittenhouse running from several rioters when he falls. One rioter runs up and slams him in the head with a skateboard. Rittenhouse sat up and shot the guy who had assaulted him and then shot a second man chasing him in the arm who was also carrying a pistol. Later, Rittenhouse can be seen trying to turn himself in to the police. He didn’t run from the police like the cowardly cretin recently did in Compton, California, after emptying his pistol into two sheriff deputies. This is clearly self-defense. The writer might need someone to read the 2nd Amendment to him.

The writer moved on to another unverified report that President Trump said of dead soldiers that they were “losers and suckers.” Not a single witness has come forward by name and verified this report. In fact, 18 people who were with the president that day said they never heard the president say it and they even gave their names. Even John Bolton (who has no love for the president) said he never heard the president say anything close to this statement, ever! Yet unfortunately the writer treats the unsubstantiated statement as if it were fact. Being a veteran doesn’t turn lies into facts. I served 20 years myself yet I’ve never mentioned it because it’s not usually relevant in a political discussion. This writer, on the other hand, uses it constantly as if it gives his argument credence. It doesn’t.

Jim Faust

Dothan

 

‘MSNBC is anti-Putin’

The Oct. 28 op-ed by Steve Flowers had one glaring piece of nonsense within a generally poor analysis. I refer to his idea that MSNBC should broadcast from Moscow.

Apparently, Mr. Flowers is trying to say that MSNBC is communist-oriented. He must still think of Moscow as the capital of the Soviet Union. But knowledgeable people know that Moscow is now the capital of Russia, headed by Vladimir Putin. There is no more anti-Putin and anti-Russian TV station, for better or worse, than MSNBC.

Maybe Mr. Flowers does not care about being accurate, but the Eagle editorial department should.

Carl Griffler

Dothan

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
