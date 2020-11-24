Letters to the Editor

‘What the hell is wrong with you people?’
We’ve all seen that same heartbreaking story on TV so many times since the COVID outbreak began that we’ve almost become numb to it — you know the one I mean. The person who’s dying alone on a ventilator without loved ones near.
Last week this became my family’s story. We became those people you see on the news.
We’ve been careful and mindful since the pandemic began. Washing hands, hand sanitizers, social distancing, grocery shopping in the early morning hours to avoid crowds. And masks. Always masks. We knew wearing a mask won’t necessarily prevent infection, but it will prevent you from spreading your infection if you’re a carrier.
But somewhere my mom or dad crossed paths with someone who was infected. I wonder what that person’s reason for not wearing a mask was. Stone-cold ignorance? Hubris? A combination thereof?
Or maybe they thought there’s something in the Constitution about masks (there isn’t). Funny, almost every little business has a sign on the door that says “no shirt, no shoes, no service.” But I’ve never seen anyone demonstrating over their right to go barefoot in the dollar store.
Whatever your reason, however of a minor inconvenience wearing a mask was to you, it wasn’t worth people’s lives. Even if you’re one of those folks who are 99% sure that wearing a mask is a useless precaution, doesn’t that 1% chance that it’s not tell you, if you’re a decent human being, a moral human being, that you should do it just in case?
I will never understand this. I will never understand this.
My dad passed away this afternoon. My mom has been hospitalized over a week with COVID, and now pneumonia. I wasn’t able to visit my dad because I have COVID also and I’m having to quarantine.
What the hell is wrong with you people that you just can’t be bothered to wear a mask? Such a simple thing. Such a simple thing. What is wrong with you?
Thank you to all the staff at Southeast Medical for your exhausting work on behalf of my family and other families like us. I can’t even begin to thank you all for your compassion and kindness.
B. D. Flatt
Headland
