Letters to the Editor

‘What the hell is wrong with you people?’

We’ve all seen that same heartbreaking story on TV so many times since the COVID outbreak began that we’ve almost become numb to it — you know the one I mean. The person who’s dying alone on a ventilator without loved ones near.

Last week this became my family’s story. We became those people you see on the news.

We’ve been careful and mindful since the pandemic began. Washing hands, hand sanitizers, social distancing, grocery shopping in the early morning hours to avoid crowds. And masks. Always masks. We knew wearing a mask won’t necessarily prevent infection, but it will prevent you from spreading your infection if you’re a carrier.

But somewhere my mom or dad crossed paths with someone who was infected. I wonder what that person’s reason for not wearing a mask was. Stone-cold ignorance? Hubris? A combination thereof?

Or maybe they thought there’s something in the Constitution about masks (there isn’t). Funny, almost every little business has a sign on the door that says “no shirt, no shoes, no service.” But I’ve never seen anyone demonstrating over their right to go barefoot in the dollar store.