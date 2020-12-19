 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Food for thought

Quote from page 18, Sept. 21, 2020, New American:

“While born in the United States – Oakland, California – at the time of her birth, Kamala Harris’ father was a citizen of Jamaica and her mother was a citizen of India. This makes Kamala Harris a native-born American – thus eligible to serve as a U.S. senator – but she is not a natural-born citizen, the higher standard set for those occupying the office of president. …

“The Founders’ standard is important to follow because preventing constitutionally unqualified candidates from usurping power is of critical concern to every American and every man and woman whose life and liberty could be taken by the person with his – or her – finger on the button.”

Judi Jay

Slocomb

Alabama AG’s ‘disgraceful’ act

What an absolute and dangerously disgraceful act on the part of the Attorney General of Alabama to join the lawsuit filed by the Attorney General of Texas in the Supreme Court to invalidate the electoral votes in four states and give the election to Donald Trump. 

Of course, even this conservative court would not do that, but the effort, which apparently will be argued by now Trump lover, Sen. Ted Cruz, adds to the strong push on the Right against any semblance of democratic norms. 

Donald Trump is leaving the presidency as he entered it, as a dangerous and persistent demagogue.  Unfortunately, he has many followers.

Carl Griffler

Dothan

A goat could replace Shelby

The representation of Sen. Richard Shelby must be summarized in two isolated words. Indolent. Cowardly.

It is my job to question the Senator on relevant topics. I have done so on topics from A to Z. The Senator has never once responded. When people do not communicate, there can be no meeting of the minds.

When attacks are made upon the foundation of this republic, the Senator violates his "Oath of Office" with purposeful disdain.

The Senator remains mute to criminal offenses inflamed by persons within his own political sphere. When public servants are threatened with death, the Senator is silent. When indecency spews from the top of his own political party, the Senator remains silent. It is highly probable that the Senator is just cowardly to face any foe.

With such commitment to representation and to a solemn promise contained in his "Oath of Office", this state would be just as well off having a goat sitting in Richard Shelby's seat.

Shelby is a curmudgeon well past his prime, and furthermore is an overpaid curmudgeon at that. Plus he gets free healthcare.

John W. Turner

Dothan

