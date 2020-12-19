Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump is leaving the presidency as he entered it, as a dangerous and persistent demagogue. Unfortunately, he has many followers.

Carl Griffler

Dothan

A goat could replace Shelby

The representation of Sen. Richard Shelby must be summarized in two isolated words. Indolent. Cowardly.

It is my job to question the Senator on relevant topics. I have done so on topics from A to Z. The Senator has never once responded. When people do not communicate, there can be no meeting of the minds.

When attacks are made upon the foundation of this republic, the Senator violates his "Oath of Office" with purposeful disdain.

The Senator remains mute to criminal offenses inflamed by persons within his own political sphere. When public servants are threatened with death, the Senator is silent. When indecency spews from the top of his own political party, the Senator remains silent. It is highly probable that the Senator is just cowardly to face any foe.

With such commitment to representation and to a solemn promise contained in his "Oath of Office", this state would be just as well off having a goat sitting in Richard Shelby's seat.