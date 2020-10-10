Letters to the Editor

In defense of Trump’s tax payments
I realize that the Dothan Eagle is on the liberal side and probably will not publish this letter, but I wish to respond to the Sept. 28 edition where the front page indicated that President Donald Trump paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017. President Trump has been audited every year for some time and I am certain that he is paying his required share based upon the laws that are or were in place for those years. The question that I would ask anyone is “do you pay more in taxes than what you actually owe?”
I, for one, do not. I believe that the tax laws need to be changed so that the wealthy are not provided with all the write-offs that are now available to them. But until that happens, I have no problem with the rich paying what they legally owe. I take the word of my accountant on what I owe, and that is all I pay.
President Trump has not taken any personal pay for the years mentioned, while he has been in office, but has donated that pay to various charitable organizations. How many other presidents can you name who has done the same? President Trump has turned all his businesses over to his family while he holds the position of U.S. president; therefore he has very little income, if any, to pay taxes on. I, for one, would like to see him change our tax laws to where the write-offs that the rich have been taking would be eliminated. It would make a lot of sense to me if we eliminated all write-offs to everyone except for our number of dependents. Funds being placed in recognized retirement accounts, medical expenses and charitable donations should be the only exceptions. All other income should be considered taxable.
Robert Ehlers
Enterprise
DCS needs more workers
According to a Sept. 22 article, Dothan City Schools approved hiring two additional employees to reduce overtime, one in a supervisory position.
My question: Is it the supervisors, efficiency experts or job analyzers who are putting in overtime, or is it the actual “workers” — teachers, lunchroom workers, and janitors? The school system doesn’t need more highly paid “experts” telling actual workers in the field how to do their jobs; it needs more workers.
This year, all these employees are being asked to do essentially double the work with fewer people and no overtime. Trying to work with fewer people and added responsibilities is exhausting and discouraging, but these special employees are still on the job because they love the children.
I would challenge acting Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Walker, and any of the board members to work just one day in a school lunchroom, where four people are trying to feed 400 students breakfast and lunch. Added to that this year, because of VOCID-19, all the food must be bagged, wrapped, or put in individual cups. Also, some children are fed in the classroom, some in the lunchroom, and some lunches have to be ready at a certain time to be picked up by those doing virtual learning at home. Try to do all that within a 6- to 7-hour workday with no overtime. Workers are allowed to take one 30-minute unpaid lunch, but this year it is more like a five- to 10-minute break while still working.
A big thank you goes to our dedicated teachers, lunchroom workers, and janitors, who do an outstanding job during difficult times.
Henry Mathis
Midland City
