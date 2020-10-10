Letters to the Editor

In defense of Trump’s tax payments

I realize that the Dothan Eagle is on the liberal side and probably will not publish this letter, but I wish to respond to the Sept. 28 edition where the front page indicated that President Donald Trump paid $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017. President Trump has been audited every year for some time and I am certain that he is paying his required share based upon the laws that are or were in place for those years. The question that I would ask anyone is “do you pay more in taxes than what you actually owe?”

I, for one, do not. I believe that the tax laws need to be changed so that the wealthy are not provided with all the write-offs that are now available to them. But until that happens, I have no problem with the rich paying what they legally owe. I take the word of my accountant on what I owe, and that is all I pay.