Letters to the editor

A mural idea

I saw David Sommers, a local radio personality, on television. He said Dothan should have a mural painted downtown to honor Ann Varnum. I thought that is a beautiful idea.

She was such a good and strong Christian lady who inspired so many people. I hope the mural happens.

Judy Sevec

Dothan

‘Pull up this weed’

I am an 80-year-old retired American History teacher raised by the grandchildren of CSA veterans. My great-grandfather was willing to give his life for the ideals of the Confederacy, which included selling children who never say their parents again. He was revered as an honorable, Christian man. I loved the stories my father recounted of his adventures during the War Between the States. He was captured and escaped, enlisted again to endure the ghastly horrors of “Petersburg.” The horrors he dreamed about led to a family policy of preventing his sons from ever going to war. Teachers, dairy farmers — those were their choices.