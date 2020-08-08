Letters to the editor

A mural idea
I saw David Sommers, a local radio personality, on television. He said Dothan should have a mural painted downtown to honor Ann Varnum. I thought that is a beautiful idea.
She was such a good and strong Christian lady who inspired so many people. I hope the mural happens.
Judy Sevec
Dothan
‘Pull up this weed’
I am an 80-year-old retired American History teacher raised by the grandchildren of CSA veterans. My great-grandfather was willing to give his life for the ideals of the Confederacy, which included selling children who never say their parents again. He was revered as an honorable, Christian man. I loved the stories my father recounted of his adventures during the War Between the States. He was captured and escaped, enlisted again to endure the ghastly horrors of “Petersburg.” The horrors he dreamed about led to a family policy of preventing his sons from ever going to war. Teachers, dairy farmers — those were their choices.
Many Southerners have long realized that living in the past leads to the dehumanization of a population, Jim Crow laws, Ku Klux Klan, and lynching. There must be many Southerners who are not slaves to racism and xenophobia, but fear to openly oppose the Reign of Trump. I long for a Republican Party that puts honor, education, and decency before the deviousness and shallow ignorance of Donald Trump. He was to drain the swamp; it has become the pit of favoritism and deceit. He was to Make America Great Again, yet he despises U.S. Intelligence operations in favor of would-be dictators. His policies benefit the wealthiest at the expense of his “base.”
He plays golf when experts warn of a world pandemic of epic proportions. Americans die because he cannot admit he waited too late to act, and continues to do so. There is no federal policy to save American lives in existence as of now. The states often under questionable ethical leadership have struggled to contain “Trump virus.”
The president is a coward, in moral terms, a three-year-old puppet child. How on earth can this Democratic nation founded on law and reason elect such a man for president?
Now wonder letter writer Carl Hess speaks forcefully. I pray there are hundreds of such men and women utilizing their rights of speech.
I often wonder why so many Republican politicians ignore the inevitable consequences of following a moral coward. How can our Republican leadership defend and support this would-be autocrat who accepts the death of our citizens as an acceptable side effect of his inability to accept failure or acknowledge fallibility?
I implore the Republican Party to remove this sick, mean-spirited would-be autocrat from contention for a second term. He is a disgrace to the memory of presidents who service with honesty and honor.
Pull up this weed. Honor and decency and genuine leadership will quickly fill the void.
Bob Hall
Dothan
Pandemic is no joke
I would have named it a perplexity but even so many folks carry on as if this so-called pandemic is a joke to them. Well, well — so wearing masks, quarantine, and social distancing is not for you, hmm?
In the future (maybe) one day when you are (forced) to stay at home and your precious little coveted rolls of toilet paper and hand cleaner have run out, perhaps you can learn from your mistakes and then adapt to using a corn cob as you stay at home wiping and griping!
Edward Martin
Samson
