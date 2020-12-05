Letters to the Editor

We need better candidates

Of all the talented columnists in our country, I'm scratching my head on why you printed the opinion from the writer for the Chicago Tribune (Dahleen Glanton, “I’m all for healing, but if you called me the N-word, I’ll never forgive you,” Nov. 24).

While decrying the racism in our country, she spews hatred and racism herself. Chicago is the homicide capital of the country, a liberal bastion of crooked politicians, and certainly no shining example for us in the Wiregrass. So why print such vitriol?

Second, the story of Democrats wringing their hands about losing seats in the House. Duh. When the Speaker of the House rips up the president's State of the Union speech on national television, or when Representatives support disbanding or defunding the police, or when leaders of the House start impeachment proceedings before the President is sworn in, well, here's your sign.