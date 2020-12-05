Letters to the Editor

We need better candidates
Of all the talented columnists in our country, I'm scratching my head on why you printed the opinion from the writer for the Chicago Tribune (Dahleen Glanton, “I’m all for healing, but if you called me the N-word, I’ll never forgive you,” Nov. 24).
While decrying the racism in our country, she spews hatred and racism herself. Chicago is the homicide capital of the country, a liberal bastion of crooked politicians, and certainly no shining example for us in the Wiregrass. So why print such vitriol?
Second, the story of Democrats wringing their hands about losing seats in the House. Duh. When the Speaker of the House rips up the president's State of the Union speech on national television, or when Representatives support disbanding or defunding the police, or when leaders of the House start impeachment proceedings before the President is sworn in, well, here's your sign.
Lastly, it's a sad state of things when our choices of president come down to the two choices we just had. One is an arrogant, middle-of-the-night tweeter who could have been easily reelected if he had acted like a president and leader instead of a vengeful CEO. The other one clearly has medical issues, was in the middle of shenanigans with Ukraine and China that would have gotten him impeached otherwise, and will relegate us to higher taxes and more government oversight.
America, we can do better. We desperately need a viable third party that offers better choices that what we have now. As Einstein said, "Insanity is defined as doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result." It’s not going to happen.
Mike Martin
Dothan
Rear fender wisdom
Some bumper stickers you might see now: “I did not vote for him” or “He's not my President” or “America's dream team — Nancy, Kamala and Joe.” How about “I’d rather be tried by 12 than buried by 6,” or the old one where this guy is in a toilet and says, “Goodbye, cruel world.”
I might find one that says, “Wake me up when the nightmare is over.”
Ken McKissack
Dothan
Do the right thing
Trump lost. The virus is real. A mask isn't a violation of your freedom.
Our medical system is failing as a direct result of bad Republican policies that refused Medicare and Medicaid expansion.
You will have family members die from this. It could be your fault for being selfish and callous.
So be decent, wear a mask, distance, maybe eat at home, maybe don't go to the store every time you think of some minor inconvenience.
This area proclaims itself pro-life, yet embraces the idiotic policies of a president who has allowed 300,000 Americans to die. You proclaim yourselves Christian, yet you put your church services above your fellow man.
Pray for a solution, pray for safety, thank God for your health, but wear a mask. We know it helps, we know it slows the spread, we know it saves lives.
Trump is an idiot; he lied to you, and he continues to lie to you. Stop listening to that failure and do the right thing.
Ned Carter
Daleville
