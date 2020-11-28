 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor
0 comments

Letters to the Editor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saddened by Glanton’s anger

Dahleen Glanton's Nov. 24 column, “I’m all for healing …”, left me with a profound sense of sadness at her inability to see what effect her thoughts are having on her life. While she writes that "it's the haters who are rotting with vitriol," it is clear to me that she is looking at a mirror. Whether she is correct or not that "it is not incumbent on the target of hate to reconcile with the hater", the fact remains that Jesus, the ultimate target of hate, reached out to all and continues to do so today.

While the entire piece is replete with the notion of "no forgiveness," I am not complaining of her intransigence, but am sad that she lives her life with such hatred. I cannot know what she has experienced in her life, but do advise her that to nurture such anger, resentment, hatred and vitriol serve only to keep her from enjoying a happy life. For this, I am truly sad and hope that she can relieve herself (no one else can do it for her) of such negative thoughts and feelings.

James Adie

Enterprise

Bumper sticker madness

Some bumper stickers you might see now:

“I did not vote for him,” or

“He’s not my President,” or

“America's dream team Nancy, Kamala and Joe.”

How about “I rather be tried by 12 than buried by 6,” or the old one where a guy in a toilet says, “Goodbye, cruel world.”

I might find one that says "Wake me up when the nightmare is over."

Ken McKissack

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagle risks egg on its face
Letters

Eagle risks egg on its face

The Dothan Eagle is running free Biden ads and everybody knows it. The lefties that read the Eagle may be happy with this, but the ones of us …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert