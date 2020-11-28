Letters to the Editor

Saddened by Glanton’s anger

Dahleen Glanton's Nov. 24 column, “I’m all for healing …”, left me with a profound sense of sadness at her inability to see what effect her thoughts are having on her life. While she writes that "it's the haters who are rotting with vitriol," it is clear to me that she is looking at a mirror. Whether she is correct or not that "it is not incumbent on the target of hate to reconcile with the hater", the fact remains that Jesus, the ultimate target of hate, reached out to all and continues to do so today.

While the entire piece is replete with the notion of "no forgiveness," I am not complaining of her intransigence, but am sad that she lives her life with such hatred. I cannot know what she has experienced in her life, but do advise her that to nurture such anger, resentment, hatred and vitriol serve only to keep her from enjoying a happy life. For this, I am truly sad and hope that she can relieve herself (no one else can do it for her) of such negative thoughts and feelings.

James Adie

Enterprise

Bumper sticker madness

Some bumper stickers you might see now:

“I did not vote for him,” or