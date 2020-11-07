Letters to the Editor

A return to values
Because my heritage does not romantically elevate the legacy of the Confederacy, it may be censored and suppressed by the Alabama Curtain of Confederate Righteousness employed by the Dothan Eagle.
Seven of my uncles by blood and marriage fought against the Nazis and Japanese imperialists in World War II. They were fighting for democracy and freedom against fascism. But my uncles are dismissed by Trump the draft-dodger as "losers," "suckers," and "antifa."
My uncles did not require heroic stone statues of themselves on horseback as recognition of their fight for freedom and democracy. They quietly went back after the war to being farmers and businessmen and carpenters and workmen. They would have dismissed Donald Trump as a liar and blowhard but we are not allowed to say stuff like that out loud any more.
I would like to see a return to my family's values but those qualities and values may be lost now to America because of Trump.
Karen Hedwig Backman
Dothan
Facts and opinions
Karen Backman wrote recently to correct an error she perceived with my quote from Franklin - unfortunately, she incorrectly referenced an entirely different phrase. Apparently she didn’t consider that Franklin uttered more than one sentence in his lifetime.
Now she is misrepresenting the constitution and originalism. The founders only stated (Section 1, Article 4) that the "people" should vote for a representative as “prescribed in each state.” Women could vote in more states than not when the 19th amendment was ratified. Women were only “guaranteed” voting by the 19th for the minority of states that did not support suffrage.
There is not one word in the original constitution about the gender of juries or judges – a state may have been unfriendly, but not the founders. All her conclusions are without basis in fact.
Most of this voting problem arises from the public ignorance about rights – they are not "granted" by the government. “True” rights are inherent in all people for all things (like thoughts, or life) - voting can't really be a right. I have no right to vote in Florida, or Mexico, or the Google shareholders meeting. Voting is a privilege arising from particular circumstances. Ms. Backman should learn more before adding erroneous comments to the conversation.
Glen Woodard
Enterprise
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!