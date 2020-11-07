Letters to the Editor

A return to values

Because my heritage does not romantically elevate the legacy of the Confederacy, it may be censored and suppressed by the Alabama Curtain of Confederate Righteousness employed by the Dothan Eagle.

Seven of my uncles by blood and marriage fought against the Nazis and Japanese imperialists in World War II. They were fighting for democracy and freedom against fascism. But my uncles are dismissed by Trump the draft-dodger as "losers," "suckers," and "antifa."

My uncles did not require heroic stone statues of themselves on horseback as recognition of their fight for freedom and democracy. They quietly went back after the war to being farmers and businessmen and carpenters and workmen. They would have dismissed Donald Trump as a liar and blowhard but we are not allowed to say stuff like that out loud any more.

I would like to see a return to my family's values but those qualities and values may be lost now to America because of Trump.

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan

