Letters to the Editor

Relief funds should be tax-exempt
With regard to the Florence TimesDaily editorial (Taxing relief funds) reprinted in the Eagle’s Aug. 22 editorial roundup:
First, a couple of definitions. Income — income everything you receive in payment for personal services. In addition to wages, salaries, commissions, fees, and tips, this includes other forms of compensation such as fringe benefits and stock options. The Relief Funds fits none of these definitions.
Gift — a thing given willingly to someone without payment; a present. We neither worked nor invested nor asked for the relief funds. The IRS states the donor is generally responsible for paying the gift tax. Under special arrangements, the recipient may agree to pay the tax instead. Please visit with your tax professional if you are considering this type of arrangement. We have not agreed to pay this tax. If the states want the tax on the relief funds, let them sue the federal government.
Jerry Strickland
Ozark
Sound familiar?
The history of the rise of fascism in Germany in the 1930s is replete with examples of suppression of free speech by physical intimidation, including murder and beatings.
Disagree with fascists and you and your family and friends risked being murdered, beaten, and property being destroyed.
Sound familiar? This is happening in our country today (Minneapolis, St. Louis, Portland, Seattle, D.C., Chicago) and has been developing for years. Intimidation, rioting, murder and looting are the hallmarks of neo-fascism.
The people (regular citizens, elected officials) who support these activities, as well as those who fail to denounce them, are just as guilty as the criminals committing them.
Remember these events on Nov. 3 when you consider voting for all candidates.
James Adie
Enterprise
Mean-spirited nitpickers
Byron York’s Aug. 31 column, “In today’s supercharged politics, even a garden can start a fight,” reminds me of the old story of the reporter who watched as a young man rescued a small child that was being dragged inside the lion’s cage at the local zoo. When the child was safe the reporter praised the young man and asked about his background so that he could write an article praising his actions. The young man told the reporter that he was a U. S. Marine and had just completed basic combat training. The headline in the next morning’s paper read “Marine deprives hungry lion of its meal”.
All of this furor concerns the Rose Garden and the efforts of the First Lady to clean it up for the first time in 40 years. Pictures on the internet show a beautiful garden that is now handicapped accessible.
York’s column shows the mean spirit of the anti-Trump legions with comments such as “This is the first time I have been furious that @FLOTUS is a foreigner. She has no right to wreck our history.” Other comments were “Devoid of color, they somehow brought a white supremacy vibe to the #RoseGarden” and “She was going for that ‘Nuremberg rally grounds’ look” said yet another. Another posted “I seriously hate the Demon and his wife. Look at what they ruined. I can’t wait until Jill Biden is first lady and brings back the #RoseGarden full of flowers, trees and nothing but sheer vibrance.”
Where were these mean-spirited nitpickers when marauding rioters were destroying national monuments in city after city?
Judi Jay
Slocomb
