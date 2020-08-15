‘A free press is fair and balanced’
I have a DD form 2 in my wallet after serving 1969-1990. Linda Westphal (Letters to the Editor, July 29) apparently thinks only a veteran who subscribes to her ideological political view is worthy of being heard. If you don’t subscribe to the Left’s “truth” then you shouldn’t have a voice and you should be forcibly silenced. This behavior is acted out in our universities and on our streets daily. A recent poll found 62% of Americans fear to voice their political beliefs. Perhaps Ms. Westphal should reread the definition of totalitarianism. Mr. Dan Sinas clearly referenced Carl Hess in his letter. However, nowhere did he or I ever state that Mr. Hess shouldn’t have a voice.
My reference to Khrushchev was to comments from his 1963 speech in Yugoslavia. It’s straight out of the Communist Manifesto. It appears the Democratic Party is following that playbook. An excellent example was the way they treated Attorney General William Barr during his hearing on July 28. It brought back memories of Soviet show trials where the accused had little or no chance for defense. A free press isn’t a one-party propaganda tool as the liberal media of today has been for some time. A free press is fair and balanced. In the real world that rarely happens. One only has to listen with an honest and open mind to know that much of the media today is manipulative and biased. I wrote a letter to this paper some time back about “truth” and how the media manipulates truth. That letter was printed by this paper as I wrote it. All letters should be printed conveying the writer’s opinion and not edited to convey a different world view.
Larry Brown
Fort Rucker
‘Welfare for the rich’
Trump has said the reason he is more interested in protecting statues to traitors than in protecting Americans from the Trumpvirus is because of "heritage" and "history."
Unlike Trump's family, my family has lived in the South for hundreds of years. I was born further south than anyone born in Alabama, within 100 miles of the site of the last Civil War battle. Some of my ancestors likely fought in the war and some may have been hanged as criminals. The war initiated by hotheads in the South to preserve and expand slavery isn't my heritage.
My heritage is my parents, neither of whom had a grade-school education, were poor tenant farmers, and had four children born before and during the Depression. I lived in four houses (none with indoor plumbing), scattered over 500 miles of Texas before I was in the sixth grade. My parents worked hard, scrimped and saved to put all four kids through high school. Through their efforts, my oldest sister was a member of the Army Nurse Corps in World War II. I was able to fly military aircraft 42 years, including two years of combat, one year working for a Republican White House, training hundreds of pilots, and some life-or-death rescues.
Unlike Trump, I learned history from listening to schoolteachers and reading books. I had never seen a Confederate statue until I came to Fort Rucker when I was 26. However, even at that age, I knew who our main enemies were during WWII, something Trump doesn't know until this day.
Trump has added $6.6 trillion to the national debt and says he has done more for the economy than anyone in history and the only things holding him back are the Trumpvirus and the Democrats. Although the economy was "tremendous" before the Trumpvirus, he managed to add trillions of dollars to the debt with his welfare for the rich.
Carl Hess
Ozark
Embrace the mask
Regarding the face mask controversy, almost all willingly wear clothing in public, which enables protection from such as mosquitoes, sunburn, indecent exposure charges, and maybe oglers. Various species of blood-sucking mosquitoes transmit several serious diseases, such as Zika virus, West Nile virus, Chikungunya virus, dengue, and malaria, which will become more prevalent due to global warming resulting largely from burning fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas. The coronavirus is mostly transmitted in exhaled droplets originating from an infected person, many of whom don’t know they are infected.
Facial masks, worn by everyone, are helpful in blocking airborne viral transmission. If we all wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently, we will reduce the deaths, return to work and add jobs, especially jobs resulting from adopting clean renewable energy (solar, wind). The result: cleaner air to breathe, cleaner water to drink, improved human health, and a more stable climate. The increasingly serious rise in global temperatures will improve.
Wearing facial masks and adopting clean renewable energy are opportunities we must embrace. Let’s welcome them and act – now!
David Newton
Auburn
The whole world is not Alabama
Please look up the definitions of an "anecdote" and the "reality," "facts" and "truth." Just because you see or know something, it doesn't become a universal truth or trend, be it that the people are abusing unemployment, food stamps, or dying of COVID-19. Just because your favorite news station or website says something it is not always the truth.
I had commented on this earlier also, but some people are just not aware of the real world; at least this is what it seems when you read the comments being made by a few.
The whole world is not Alabama, in some places like New York, California, Portland and maybe even in Nashville, Palm Beach, Miami, St. Louis, $600 is not a lot of money even if many in Alabama are making lot less and think they are either high faluting or just jealous.
Even in Alabama itself there are there PAs, nurses, dental hygienists, bus drivers, pilots, bartenders, wait staff, and more that have lost greater income than $600. There have been tens of thousands and more laid off in the oil industry, airlines, hotels and travel industry, to name a few, all of these making more than $600 per week, sometimes much more. Yet we think that everyone collecting the unemployment was a minimum-wage worker; that makes us happy that we have discovered their great secret and makes us angry that some poor schmuck is able to eat without having to work. The truth is, regardless of what Tucker Carlson, Rush Limbaugh, Steve Mnuchin, or Mitch McConnell say, most of the minimum wage workers still worked, at gas stations, at McDonald's, at Wendy's and such; they could not just quit and get the extra money, that is not how it works, not anywhere in the country.
And now anyway President Trump has gone full communist and proposed to sign Executive Orders on coronavirus relief, saying it would include:
>> Deferring the payroll tax until the end of 2020
>> Enhanced unemployment benefits until the end of 2020
>> Deferred student loan payments and forgiven interest indefinitely
>> A federal moratorium on evictions
Mohammed N. Razavi
Daleville
