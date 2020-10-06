Letters to the Editor

On unnamed sources
People who lost their life while serving in the military were losers, said the anonymous source attributing the statement to President Donald Trump. The person who originated it and the media that disseminated it are equally responsible for this vile and cowardly conduct.
One can only guess the reason for protecting the identity of those who initiate malevolent gossip. Media that perpetuates nonsense could acquire at least a grain of credibility by refusing to spread the word of idiots who spew it unless sources are named.
William H. Bell
Dothan
‘Think hard about coming election’
I just have to say what is on my mind. I don’t say this to offend anyone. It’s my thoughts. Looking at the weeks ahead of us. The election and all. So much anger and lies being thrown in our faces. I am appalled at what I hear. I am looking at the right person to lead our beautiful country. I look at the person’s life as he or she has lived it, not at what party they belong to. I look at what they say and do when no one was looking and there was nothing in it for them. How they treated others who are less fortunate than they are. As my mother always said, “There but by the Grace of God go I.” I’ve never forgotten that. What they say under pressure — are they kind or does their ego take over and lash out to attempt to make themselves better. Do they respect others? I look at body language. I look at who I want my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to look up to, model their life after, want to be like. Someone who looks to Jesus and his teachings as a way to live. It isn’t just words, but to really practice to live the life God put us here to live. We are here because God has a purpose for us. I truly believe this. Words are empty if no one can see it in our actions. Life is short and we are here, and gone.
I want someone whose life has shown these qualities. That is just me. We all have to decide what we use as our guide as this is very important in our lives and our children’s lives. America is a free country and our rights were gained with the blood of all those who fought for and many died for. I honor and thank them for their sacrifice. Take time to really think hard about this coming election. It is our choice as Americans. God bless America forever.
Patricia Berdan
Cowarts
Babies don’t vote
In a recent political message, our U.S. Senator, Doug Jones, a Democrat, stated “All lives matter.”
However in the last several weeks, Sen. Jones voted to continue funding Planned Parenthood by using federal taxpayer money.
Now we all know that Planned Parenthood is the No. 1 butcher of babies in this country. Judging from his vote, it is clear that Sen. Jones gives his approval to continue the slaughter of babies while telling the voters that all lives matter.
It therefore seems that only adult lives matter in the senator’s mind, and babies’ lives don’t matter. They don’t vote.
John Wallace
Dothan
