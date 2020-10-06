Letters to the Editor

On unnamed sources

‘Think hard about coming election’

I just have to say what is on my mind. I don’t say this to offend anyone. It’s my thoughts. Looking at the weeks ahead of us. The election and all. So much anger and lies being thrown in our faces. I am appalled at what I hear. I am looking at the right person to lead our beautiful country. I look at the person’s life as he or she has lived it, not at what party they belong to. I look at what they say and do when no one was looking and there was nothing in it for them. How they treated others who are less fortunate than they are. As my mother always said, “There but by the Grace of God go I.” I’ve never forgotten that. What they say under pressure — are they kind or does their ego take over and lash out to attempt to make themselves better. Do they respect others? I look at body language. I look at who I want my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to look up to, model their life after, want to be like. Someone who looks to Jesus and his teachings as a way to live. It isn’t just words, but to really practice to live the life God put us here to live. We are here because God has a purpose for us. I truly believe this. Words are empty if no one can see it in our actions. Life is short and we are here, and gone.