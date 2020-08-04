Letters to the Editor

Thank God and AG Barr
In a July 29 letter to the editor by Linda Westphal of Newton, the last paragraph reads, "Thank God for the free press and the US Postal Service — while we still have them."
I wholeheartedly agree with the first part, but the second part of the sentence should have read: "Thank God for Attorney General William Barr for us still having the US Postal Service."
John Helms
Louisville
What’s gone wrong?
I don't think our country will ever be united because:
>> Race problems between people of several nationalities.
>> Welfare system (worse than socialism) that allows people to never have to work.
>> Democrat and Republican ideology differences are too great.
>> Crime and drug abuse will increase because too many of our citizens want it that way (defund the police and legalize marijuana).
>> People are more religious but not sincere.
>> Non-citizens having too much influence in our country.
>> Lastly, people work all their lives only to find some of their retirement funds given to others.
God bless America!
Ken Mckissack
Dothan
Taking issue with ‘liberal logic’
Let me start by saying I was born and raised in Dothan and I am proud to be from Alabama. I can only assume that Karen Backman is a transplant for another region of the country. In response to her illogical letter (“Can’t follow guns-and-bullets logic,” Aug. 2), she states that Alabama's answer to solving everything is guns and bullets and that is just pure liberal logic, not common sense. The wall on the border is to stop illegal aliens from crossing the border illegally into the US. Again, common sense plays a large part of whether a person wears a mask or not. The wall was never intended to stop a virus, just illegal aliens. I can honestly say most people from Alabama have guns and bullets as a large majority are hunters and others have them for personal protection. Karen stated she could not follow the guns and bullets logic, but it is very simple. When a person is a liberal, common sense is not one of their strong traits and they get misguided views of things right in front of their noses.
Karen's comment about a marksman being so good that they could spot a virus is a perfect example of liberal logic. The pandemic came from China and President Trump had nothing to do with the virus being spread in the US, but Trump has done everything within his power to help stop the virus. The only disgrace that I can see is the liberal logic of the Democrat Party and the liberal media outlets.
LaDon Joyner
Dothan
