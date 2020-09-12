Letters to the Editor

‘Slack-jawed amazement’
On Sept. 2, the Eagle ran a well-thought out editorial commenting on the asinine, anti-American, pro-death words and actions of 2nd District Congressional Candidate Barry Moore. Moore was trying to defend the actions of a 17-year-old thug in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who murdered two people during a protest.
On Sept. 6, more than half the letters’ space on the Eagle's editorial page condemn the Eagle's editorial and praise the murdering thug. The late Baptist preacher/comedian, Grady Nutt, had an expression, "slack-jawed amazement," which I felt upon reading these comments.
The first letter states that the Eagle had said Moore commented without knowing the facts. Then the writer says the Eagle did the same thing. He was so "disgusted" he spent the rest of his letter telling us about something he knows nothing about, except what he has heard from liars in the GOP.
The other letter is about as sadly hilarious as the first. After praising the thug, at the end, she gives us the quote: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing". She implies that Moore is a "good man." Too bad both of these writers don't get someone to read the 2nd Amendment to them.
Neither these two nor Moore seem to be concerned about what is on the mind of most Americans. First is the Trumpvirus, which has struck 6.3 million people (including my wife) and killed 191,000. Then there is the issue of bigotry, which is alive and well. And, there are the words of Trump, as he is quoted saying that military personnel killed in combat are "losers and suckers." Those weren't the words that were on my mind when I carried body bags off the battlefield in Vietnam.
Carl Hess
Ozark
Betty Peters for superintendent
Rather than sending out a request for applicants to replace Dothan school superintendent Phyllis Edwards, I suggest that we draft Betty Peters for the job.
—As a Dothan High School graduate, Betty respects Dothan’s history and traditions. She knows our people and their needs.
—She is a devoted Christian.
—She is well-educated in financial aspects of management with her degree in accounting.
— She sees that students need an academic education to prepare them for jobs and careers as citizens of our great nation, not as social justice warriors/community activists.
—She spent years on the Alabama State Board of Education learning what works and what doesn’t through her experiences there.
—She IS NOT a product of the Colleges of Education and their liberal propaganda machine.
—She understands the needs of our children and is not in the process of padding a resume for a future position.
—She has the courage to stand up and speak out against the radical education establishment.
It is time to correct the miscalculations of our past ventures in education and actually return to “what works” in education to produce literate, productive citizens that every college and university would recognize as qualified in every way.
Sharman and Joel Ramsey
Dothan
