Letters to the Editor

‘You missed the boat’

I am writing to express my great disappointment in your newspaper. On Friday Sept. 11, the president awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne for heroic actions in Iraq in 2015 that saved the lives of 75 people.

On Saturday, the Dothan Eagle coverage of the event was on page A6 in the section titled “Briefly” with a small headline of “Soldier Honored” followed by a grand total of six lines of generic description of the event. This so-called “article” buried on page 6 did not even mention the soldier’s name.

What a journalistic travesty! At a time when our country is divided like never before and in need of genuine heroes, you missed an opportunity to highlight one that certainly meets that criteria by any measure. The Eagle certainly has no lack of coverage, some would say “hyping,” for things negative. You would be well served to remember that good news is also news. What better than honoring a true American hero. Sadly you missed the boat.

Everette L. Roper, Jr.

Col., US Army retired

Enterprise

