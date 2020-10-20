Letters to the Editor

Democrats and Dunning Kruger
To plagiarize much of your Oct. 11 front page article, a study of my own (the “Perkins Effect”) reveals the Democrats cling to a cognitive bias wrongly overestimating their knowledge or abilities (the Dunning Kruger Effect). Their exploration of it is endless.
They definitively did not ascend “the slope of enlightenment” to reach the summit of “Mount Stupid.” On Nov. 3, my wife and I will do our best to help them grudgingly descend to “the valley of despair.” Will you?
William H. Bell
Dothan
A void in the newsroom
As a writer for many years at the Dothan Eagle and an editor for my final two years there, I considered it a privilege to work with Michele Forehand.
On any given day, Michele would be wrapped up with a half-dozen stories on top of formatting a few days’ worth of police mugshots and the entire Dothan Progress. On most days, I would hear her phone ring and I would know soon that one of our Wiregrass non-profit organizations was asking for a story to publicize a fundraiser. Knowing that Michele had no time to complete the mountain of work already before her, I often wondered how she planned to let the organization down gently. Almost always, however, I would hear her say “I’ll make it happen.”
Michele somehow made it happen every single day. There is a void in the newsroom and the community without her.
Lance Griffin
Dothan
‘It would take a miracle …’
In some ways, you can't help but feel sorry for President Trump.
-- He is being blamed for what the coronavirus has done in our nation.
-- The news media has been openly biased against him.
-- Some in his own Republican Party haven't supported him.
-- Some members of his own family are against him.
-- Almost a whole race of people are against him.
-- To top it all, sometimes he has been his own worst enemy.
It would take a miracle for Trump to win re-election.
Ken McKissack
Dothan
A dilemma for Amy Coney Barrett
The original intent of the Founding Fathers and U.S. Constitution were not friendly to women.
Women could not vote. They could not service on juries. They, assuredly, could not be judges.
Based on those conclusions, as an Originalist shouldn't Amy Coney Barrett remove herself from the running for a position as an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court?
Karen Hedwig Backman
Dothan
