Letters to the Editor

Democrats and Dunning Kruger

To plagiarize much of your Oct. 11 front page article, a study of my own (the “Perkins Effect”) reveals the Democrats cling to a cognitive bias wrongly overestimating their knowledge or abilities (the Dunning Kruger Effect). Their exploration of it is endless.

They definitively did not ascend “the slope of enlightenment” to reach the summit of “Mount Stupid.” On Nov. 3, my wife and I will do our best to help them grudgingly descend to “the valley of despair.” Will you?

William H. Bell

Dothan

A void in the newsroom

As a writer for many years at the Dothan Eagle and an editor for my final two years there, I considered it a privilege to work with Michele Forehand.