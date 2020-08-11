Letters to the editor

Ignorance and lies
I can forgive the ignorance of people when they simple don’t know the facts; however, when they know the facts and perpetuate lies to cover them up is an unforgiveable sin to me. The leftists simply don’t care what the facts are.
For instance, were you aware that we were being invaded by an army of 90- to 100-year-old Germans? Nancy Pelosi called of the federal agents deployed to protect a federal courthouse in Portland stormtroopers (which as of the date of writing has had 62 days of rioting consecutively). Democratic Rep. Clyburn of South Carolina said they were Gestapo agents. A frequent writer on these pages asked me what I thought about the Gestapo Invasion, so this idiocy is close to home too.
Some insignificant Democrat I don’t remember said the agents were parachuted in. During the Barr hearing on July 28, many Democrats referred to them as “troops.” Of course, the lies are intended to compare federal agents to the Nazis, which is another unforgiveable sin.
Hillary Clinton tried this when she was running for president when she said if Trump was elected that “National Guard troops would come in the middle of night, gather up illegal aliens and send them to Mexico in boxcars” hoping to conjure up images of the Holocaust. Simply, absolutely disgusting.
But Democrats have always done this. Remember George Wallace in the schoolhouse door at the University of Alabama railing against the federal government’s “invasion” to protect civil rights and enforce voting rights and integration because he wasn’t honorable enough to do his job? Same tactic. Democrats said much the same when President Lincoln sent the U.S. Navy to relieve the siege on a piece of federal property called Fort Sumter. Federal property will be protected under this president; it’s his job.
Jim Faust
Dothan
Odds against unity?
I don't believe our country will ever be united because of:
>> Race problems among people of several nationalities.
>> A lot of citizens resent our welfare system that allows people not to work.
>> Democrats’ and Republicans’ ideology differences are too great.
>> Citizens split on law enforcement and legalization of marijuana.
>> Too many people are religious and not sincere.
>> Non-citizens having too much influence in our country.
>> Lastly, hard-working citizens are tired of their retirement funds being given to others.
Ken McKissack
Dothan
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!