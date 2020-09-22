Letters to the Editor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A ‘critical time’ in Ozark

Right now is a critical time within the City of Ozark. We are approaching one of the most influential elections and I pray that you will join me as I fully endorse Mark Blankenship for mayor. Mark's leadership for the past 35 years within our city is unprecedented and admirable as he has always made Ozark his priority.

My husband, Daniel, and I are both products of Ozark City Schools. I work in Dothan at the Dothan Surgery Center and Southeast Health as a CRNA. Daniel is a teacher/coach at DA Smith Middle School. We have two children who attend Lisenby Primary School.

Since having children, it has become very apparent to us that Ozark's appeal for the younger generation has vanished. We are extremely concerned that the lack of industry within our city has deterred the working-class families from coming to Ozark. What does Ozark provide that is appealing to our younger families?