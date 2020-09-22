Letters to the Editor

A ‘critical time’ in Ozark
Right now is a critical time within the City of Ozark. We are approaching one of the most influential elections and I pray that you will join me as I fully endorse Mark Blankenship for mayor. Mark's leadership for the past 35 years within our city is unprecedented and admirable as he has always made Ozark his priority.
My husband, Daniel, and I are both products of Ozark City Schools. I work in Dothan at the Dothan Surgery Center and Southeast Health as a CRNA. Daniel is a teacher/coach at DA Smith Middle School. We have two children who attend Lisenby Primary School.
Since having children, it has become very apparent to us that Ozark's appeal for the younger generation has vanished. We are extremely concerned that the lack of industry within our city has deterred the working-class families from coming to Ozark. What does Ozark provide that is appealing to our younger families?
Ozark needs Mark's leadership to shape Ozark's business infrastructure. In the last 35 years, he has collaborated and built relationships with local municipalities/government entities. Under Mark's leadership, Ozark will come to the table as a major player and contributor to economic developments surrounding Ozark. Mark understands the dynamic relationships of the rural communities surrounding Ozark and how they impact/contribute to Ozark. He has years of experience acquiring state/federal grants for community improvement projects. Again, we need his wisdom.
As parents, it is our obligation to ensure our kids have the best environment to flourish into successful adults. Mark Blankenship is determined to make Ozark better, not only for us, but for his own grandchildren. Please join me in voting for Mark Blankenship, so that our children will have a desire to one day return "home."
Brittany Amuso Outlaw
Ozark
Obama and climate change
In a Sept. 20 letter to the editor, William Brooks of Enterprise writes,"not one word do I recall reading about Obama and climate change-induced fires … .”
I don't know how he missed President Obama's stance on climate change, unless he did not pick up a newspaper or listen to TV/radio broadcasts these past many years.
Linda Westphal
Newton
