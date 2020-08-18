Letters to the editor

Voting in the pandemic
The head of the CDC warned Americans that this fall promises to be a renewed health challenge with COVID-19 and the annual flu strain combining forces “to make this the worst fall we have ever had.”
As a senior citizen myself, I am concerned that seniors who volunteer their time to oversee our local polling places will be discouraged by the combination of diseases. Their age vulnerability may make them unavailable to staff our polling places. This will result in fewer polling locations. The recent attacks on the Postal Service, combined with the potential shortage of polling places, will also result in fewer people making the effort to exercise their right to vote.
As we all know, this is a particularly important national election, perhaps the most important one of our lifetimes. It is vital that all citizens have both an opportunity to vote and the availability of a convenient means of voting.
I would like to recommend the following:
>> That younger people be secured to volunteer their service and be trained to “stand-in” for any vacancies at polling places
>> That the office responsible for polling places name additional locations, such as the Community Rooms in our Dothan Housing Authority complexes
>> That a convenient location near the Houston County Offices be designated with a lock box for residents to post their ballots.
>> That our governor ask the National Guard to stand by to staff any vacant polling places in our state
David C. Jamison
Dothan
What becomes of SPAN program?
Why would Dothan City Schools Superintendent Phyllis Edwards refuse to support a publicly funded program, SPAN (Special Programming for Achievement Network), that helps juvenile offenders and at-risk youth? Why would Edwards kick them out of the building with no place to go? How can these dedicated well-qualified teachers continue to help those deserving children with no time to follow up and find another home? Why should they have to?
These students have been referred through Juvenile Court Services, schools and other agencies. They are helped by this program to get a GED, a job, and family effective counseling. In addition, the dedicated teachers have also provided food, clothes and counseling for these needy children that the schools have failed.
The SPAN program funded from the Education Trust Fund through the Department of Youth Services. Funding through the state covers salaries and expenses, and then each program works with the community to provide the building, lunches, and transportation for the students. These children are justified in their pursuit of an education, which the US Supreme Court has recognized as a constitutional right under its ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.
Why would Dothan City Schools choose to cut a connection with such a needed program? What valid objection could there be for denying these children those necessary in-kind services. Could it possibly be they did not want to count these forgotten children in their numbers?
Is Edwards more concerned about the numbers than the children? How can our Dothan School Board support this in good conscience?
Joel and Sharman Ramsey
Dothan
