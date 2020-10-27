Letters to the Editor

Sign theft ‘un-American’

This morning I found out that someone stole a Biden-Harris sign from my front yard yet left the sign for Lori Parker Beasley, Republican candidate for Henry County Superintendent.

This thief, highly probable that they are a Trump supporter, is simply showing that they do not care about the Constitution and the freedom of individuals to express their preference for a political office. Trump flouts and violates Constitutional norms almost daily and, regretfully, his supporters feel it is OK for them to violate the Constitution.

It's not. It's un-American.

Luke Douglas

Headland

‘Who are you going to believe?’

I see the Eagle didn't waste any time publishing an op-ed by Scott Martelle blaming a kidnapping plot of the governor of Michigan on right-wingers. They just threw that out there before the details were known, going off the word of their fellow (corrupt) media and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer herself.