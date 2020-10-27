 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Sign theft ‘un-American’

This morning I found out that someone stole a Biden-Harris sign from my front yard yet left the sign for Lori Parker Beasley, Republican candidate for Henry County Superintendent.

This thief, highly probable that they are a Trump supporter, is simply showing that they do not care about the Constitution and the freedom of individuals to express their preference for a political office. Trump flouts and violates Constitutional norms almost daily and, regretfully, his supporters feel it is OK for them to violate the Constitution.

It's not. It's un-American.

Luke Douglas

Headland

‘Who are you going to believe?’

I see the Eagle didn't waste any time publishing an op-ed by Scott Martelle blaming a kidnapping plot of the governor of Michigan on right-wingers. They just threw that out there before the details were known, going off the word of their fellow (corrupt) media and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer herself.

Fortunately we now know the plot was drummed up by anti-Trump liberal anarchists, evidenced by their own social media. That, and they even look the part with their hippie beards and two-inch pierced ear holes.

But, you know, who are you going to believe — the media clowns or your own lying eyes?

Nate Travers

Taylor

High praise for newcomer

A new resident in a red pickup stopped to help an elderly man with a dead battery in a local grocery store. The gentleman was a retired mechanic; he checked out the problem used his battery charger and, with a smile and a wave, sent us on our way.

What a welcome addition to Dothan!

Jim Gillis

Dothan

