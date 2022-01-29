Lewis Carroll's rabbit hole

In his Jan. 23 commentary piece "Down the rabbit hole," Bill Perkins invoked Lewis Carroll several times as well as commenting on whether or not the author wanted people "going down a rabbit hole." With all of this talk of Lewis Carroll and rabbit holes, there should have been mention of the "rabbit hole" that Carroll was forced to go down.

Carroll stuttered badly for his entire life. Because of his inability to express himself properly, he found fluency in his escape of writing children's fantasy books. For more than a century, speech professionals have speculated that stuttering has a genetic cause, and Lewis Carroll has been frequently cited as an example. The author was the child of two first cousins who married each other. Carroll's parents had 11 children, nine of whom were lifelong stutterers! Carroll is the poster child for the belief that stuttering has a genetic basis. The Stuttering Foundation website (www.stutteringhelp.org) has a biographical article on Carroll and how his lifelong stuttering shaped his life.