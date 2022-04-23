Lincoln: It was taxes, not slavery

April is Confederate History Month as proclaimed by the governor and Alabama Board of Education. Monday, April 25, is Confederate Memorial Day Holiday.

If Russia's invasion succeeds, the children in Ukraine will be taught Russia's version of the war and not Ukraine's.

The same happened to the Confederate States of America, whose true version of Lincoln's Tax War is suppressed to this day by the Wall Street billionaires who own most of the media and government.

Over 150 years after Lincoln declared a war over taxes only and not slavery, at all, these billionaires continue to divide Black and White Christians with their lie about a "war over slavery." Divide and conquer is how they control the people of this world.

Nevertheless, Christians believe that "Love rejoices with the Truth." (1Corinthians 13: 6)

On March 4, 1861, Lincoln declared in his First Inaugural Address:

"I have no purpose to interfere with the institution of slavery in the States where it exists, and I have no inclination to do so." (Par. 4)

“The power confided to me will be used to collect the duties (tariffs) and import taxes; but beyond what may be necessary for these objects, there will be no invasion.” (Par. 21)

Lincoln overthrew the voluntary union of independent states created in 1776 to collect his 200% tax on iron stoves and steel plows used by Southern farmers to enrich Northern steel industries.

There is no proof of Lincoln (the only person to declare war) stating his war was over slavery, not even in his fake "Emancipation Proclamations." Lincoln's Proclamations exempted a million slaves under his control from being freed, including General U.S. Grant’s four slaves.

Slavery was not abolished, just the name changed to “sharecropper,” with over 5 million whites and 3 million Blacks working on land stolen by the Wall Street billionaires who elected Lincoln.

Roger K. Broxton

Andalusia