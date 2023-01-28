Lock up parents for what their children do

On Thursday, Jan. 19, I was helping my granddaughter with her homework. She had two major tests the next day but she was having difficulty grasping the subject matter. I told my daughter about this and she decided not to let my granddaughter play basketball that night and to remain home and study.

Thank God she did, because some thugs thought it would be a bright idea to have a gunfight in the parking lot of the Wiregrass Park recreation center on 6th Avenue.

Well, basketball games have been suspended and will probably be stopped altogether. It has definitely stopped for my granddaughter. Good job, you idiots.

Who thinks this is OK? What mentally impaired fools raise children only to teach them it was perfectly appropriate to discharge firearms in a parking lot where 12- and 13-year-olds are being dropped off and picked up? It’s not a stupid question because some people obviously do.

There are dangerous morons out there. I mean, look at the shooting at the Peanut Festival parade. You can’t blame police for this. Who knew there were thugs stupid enough to carry firearms to a children’s basketball game?

Often, when there is a shooting involving police, liberal politicians tell us we need increased training of police in cultural sensitivity or some other stupid deflection. This is BS and anyone with a brain knows it. The training should be in the communities these thugs come from. If you’re not prepared to be a parent, then don’t become a parent. Children deserve more from parents than just to be a reason for an increase in welfare payments. I wish there was a way to lock parents up for what their children do.

Jim Faust

Dothan