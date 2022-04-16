Logic and reason rare in GOP

The informed voter notices it's election season when a candidate's muckraking ads hit the airwaves, primarily aimed at the opposition from the other party. Hardly anyone would ever suspect those same ads would target opposition from the same party.

The ads from GOP gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard are full-throated attacks on incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey, painting a shoddy portrait of Biden-jumping, Fauci-loving, closeted liberal. That could be one of the biggest falsehoods ever painted.

Truth be told, Gov. Ivey and the state GOP majority used federal funding meant for COVID-19 relief to establish more prisons in Alabama rather than assist local hospitals, medical centers, clinics, or private practices. This was the same administration that allowed the execution of an innocent man on Death Row for a crime he was exonerated of. Now Gov. Ivey has followed the same misguided example of Florida, Texas, and other GOP-controlled states in enacting anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation, as with their latest ingenious legislative "triumph," permitless open-carry edicts. This preceded the most recent shooting spree in Brooklyn, New York, in which a lone gunman wounded 16 commuters. While there were no casualties and the NYPD apprehended the suspected gunman, this state legislature may want to reconsider the permitless open-carry policy.

Then again, logic and reason are rare commodities in this Republican Party.

This is another example of how absurd, self-depreciative and dangerous the GOP has become when two woman engages in a pointless catfight for the highest office in the state, not to serve the needs of their people, only to appease a meandering, philandering, amoral former occupant of the Oval Office who probably doesn't give either one of them a thought to grope.

Whoever the Democratic or progressive candidate in Alabama selected to run for any local, state or federal office, may they be smarter, braver, and bolder than whoever the GOP unleashes upon the voting public. If any Republican candidate or incumbent obtains or retains power of which they may be totally unqualified for, who could possibly discard the Constitution in order to reinstate the disgraced former occupant to power, democracy will be imperiled, with lives here at home and across the globe in the balance.

Sanford S. Williams

Geneva